Severe storms possible Monday afternoon with risk for hail, strong winds in Twin Cities

A warm and humid Monday will lead into an afternoon of possible severe weather in central and southern Minnesota.

WCCO issued a NEXT Weather alert as there's an enhanced risk for severe storms in the Twin Cities. There's a chance for large hail and damaging winds, with the potential for tornado warnings.

The storms will start to develop late into the afternoon and into the evening. The initial wave will be the strongest, NEXT Weather meteorologists say but will gradually get weaker overnight as the front slips to the south.

WCCO

Tuesday morning, a few clouds will linger, and there's the chance for some spotty showers in southern Minnesota.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially later in the day on Wednesday.