Weapons screening at Minnesota Capitol "running smoothly," State Patrol says; over 61K screened

Weapons screening at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul has been "running smoothly" since it started last month, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Over 61,000 visitors have been screened by troopers and security officers at Capitol entrances since the process began on Feb. 17. The state patrol says 28 prohibited items have been turned away at checkpoints and 283 permit-to-carry holders have been verified by officials.

"Any time you add security, there's going to be some inconvenience," Captain Adam Flynn with the Minnesota State Patrol said in a written statement. "For people who visit regularly, it may change how much time they plan when entering the building."

According to the state patrol, security officials have been refining the process since it started and identifying "high-traffic times," including when school tours arrive.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order to implement weapons screening in January. The move came after the politically-motivated attacks on House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, along with state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette last year.

Weeks after the June 2025 attacks, a naked man was found inside the Senate chamber in the middle of the night. He was caught on surveillance video earlier in the day, according to a criminal complaint, and investigators said he used a wooden edge to prop open an exterior door so he could get back inside the Capitol later.

Click here to learn how artificial intelligence has been implemented at the security checkpoints.

NOTE: The attached story first airs on Feb. 11, 2026.