"We miss Kirk Cousins": Vikings fans assess mixed season after missing playoffs

Preview: How are Vikings fans feeling about the 2023 season?

Preview: How are Vikings fans feeling about the 2023 season?

Preview: How are Vikings fans feeling about the 2023 season?

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Vikings' wild ride for this season is over. Before the attention turns to off-season moves, we're looking back at what went right, what went wrong, and what might be next.

Fans are taking stock of a season that ended sooner than they had hoped. Among them, season ticket holder Laqresha Nelson of Minneapolis.

"I'm a Minnesota girl. I'm a die-hard. My basement is full of Vikings things. I don't have them on today because I'm a little disappointed in y'all," said Nelson.

The Vikings got off to a frustrating 0-3 start with multiple turnovers and an uneven defense.

"The first three losses, we saw that once you stop applying pressure, Baker Mayfield looks like Tom Brady for half a game," said Joshua Jones of Minneapolis.

RELATED: What are the biggest questions facing the Vikings for the 2024 offseason?

"It's really interesting how the defense started slow then came on strong and then kind of fizzled," said Joe Schmid of Mendota Heights.

The Vikings were able to climb back to a winning record by going 4-1 in October, including a big win over the Packers. It was overshadowed by the loss of QB Kirk Cousins.

Rookie Jaren Hall got the start the following week before the newly acquired Josh Dobbs took over under center.

"It looked like when he didn't know the playbook, he was at his best," explained Schmid.

"The Passtronaut" took off with teammates and young fans with alopecia like him.

"I liked Dobbs. Moving around, running a little more," said Nelson.

"It was awesome. Then he struggled a little and they benched him. Then it went downhill," said Jason Beale of Apple Valley.

"It goes to show how much we miss Kirk Cousins," said Schmid.

Without Cousins, it was a quarterback carousel as the Vikings switched QBs five times in nine games. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed seven full games and parts of two others with a hamstring injury, but still finished with over 1,000 receiving yards.

(Jefferson also received high grades as a judge of Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello's ability to do the griddy.)

Contract negotiations await Jefferson.

"I want to have a competitive team. I don't just want to have Kirk and JJ and nothing else," said Schmid.

Fans worry about the salary cap and wonder about how the team can best move forward.

"Sign Kirk Cousins for a year. Draft a rookie and let him work under him," said Jones.

"They've been doing this competitive rebuild, right? Is it time for a full-on rebuild?" wondered Schmid.

Those uncertainties will be resolved, but the resolve of Vikings fans is certain and strong.

"Do a good job next year and then maybe time for a Super Bowl," said Beale.

"I'm a die-hard fan. Win, lose, or draw, I'm still riding," said Nelson.