Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins rate Frank Vascellaro's Griddy dance (or lack thereof)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mike Max wanted to see how our team matches up when it comes to the Griddy, Justin Jefferson's signature touchdown dance.

So he brought the film to Jefferson and Kirk Cousins to see what they think of Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro's efforts.

Amelia received compliments from Jefferson on her Griddy, with the superstar wide receiver noting her impressive footwork.

"She got the main part right," he said. "She got the feet right."

When it comes to Frank, it is concise and, at times, a bit disappointing.

"Frank's not bringing much to the table," Cousins said.

