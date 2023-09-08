Watch CBS News
Local News

Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins rate Frank Vascellaro's Griddy dance (or lack thereof)

By WCCO Staff, Mike Max

/ CBS Minnesota

Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins rate Frank Vascellaro's Griddy dance
Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins rate Frank Vascellaro's Griddy dance 02:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mike Max wanted to see how our team matches up when it comes to the Griddy, Justin Jefferson's signature touchdown dance. 

So he brought the film to Jefferson and Kirk Cousins to see what they think of Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro's efforts.

Amelia received compliments from Jefferson on her Griddy, with the superstar wide receiver noting her impressive footwork. 

"She got the main part right," he said. "She got the feet right."

snapshot-2023-09-08t062447-683.jpg
WCCO

When it comes to Frank, it is concise and, at times, a bit disappointing. 

"Frank's not bringing much to the table," Cousins said. 

Watch the video above for their in-depth analysis in part 2 of Max's investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.