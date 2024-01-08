What are the biggest questions facing the Vikings for the 2024 offseason?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' season is officially over. While there's plenty to look back at and analyze, there are a lot of important questions surrounding the future, too.

In fact, the 2024 Vikings offseason could be one of the most significant in at least a half-decade. There are top playmakers on both the defense and offense who may not return next season, which would greatly alter the makeup of the team.

So, we're looking at the biggest questions facing Minnesota this offseason.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN AT QUARTERBACK?

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins, 35, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the eighth week of the NFL season in a win over the Green Bay Packers. What hurts even more is that he was playing some of the best football of his career before the injury. He was also playing on the last year of his contract.

So, the Vikings have to decide whether or not to re-sign an older quarterback coming off a significant injury. Though he has expressed his desire to remain a Viking, he's not likely to come back cheap, which will limit the team's flexibility with contract extensions and free-agent acquisitions.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images



The silver lining to a losing season is that the Vikings have a higher selection in the 2024 NFL Draft at 11th overall. The Vikings could use that positioning to get their quarterback of the future.

The drafted rookie could start immediately. They could also develop behind Cousins or a "bridge" quarterback for a year or more. Either way, a shift at quarterback seems to be on the horizon.

COACHING CHANGES: WILL DC BRIAN FLORES STAY?

After abysmal defensive play last year, the Vikings brought in highly-touted Brian Flores in the offseason as defensive coordinator.

The defense certainly wasn't elite this year, but Flores did turn it around significantly. And let's face it, he didn't have a whole lot to work with. He has an impressive ability to put players in a position to maximize their talent.

So, Flores could exit after one year and return to a head coaching role at another NFL team. It would be a big hit to a defense that was likely on an upswing with his coaching.

WILL DANIELLE HUNTER STICK AROUND?

Speaking of defense, its best player in pass rusher Danielle Hunter may not return. He's not under contract for the 2024 season.

Hunter was dominant this season. He's tied for first in the league with 23 tackles for a loss and is fifth in sacks with 16.5.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. / Getty Images

That means the Pro Bowler is going to command a lot of interest from other teams in the offseason and the Vikings may not be able to afford to bring him back.

WHEN WILL JUSTIN JEFFERSON SIGN CONTRACT EXTENSION?

If this seems like déjà vu, it is. Last offseason, there were plenty of reports and speculation surrounding a contract extension for Justin Jefferson.

Ultimately, the team and Jefferson failed to agree on an extension before the season began, likely tabling negotiations until spring.

Despite missing seven games this season, Jefferson put up over 1,000 yards receiving in 10 games played. On top of all the superstar's accomplishments, he's now the third player in NFL history to post 1,000-plus receiving yards in 10 or fewer games.

Jefferson won Offensive Player of the Year last season and is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. There's no question that his contract extension will be massive, but just how massive? Will he become the highest-paid player at wide receiver or highest-paid at any position except quarterback?

Jefferson fully participated in training camp last offseason. That might change this year if the deal isn't done by then.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a 26-yard pass for a touchdown as Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton (1) defends during the second quarter of an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on December 24, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WILL THE TEAM ADDRESS NEEDS IN THE TRENCHES?

One of the Vikings' many roster shortcomings concerns the trenches.

This is especially true on the defensive line. The Vikings need a dominant defensive tackle to command the middle of the line. In many cases over the season, teams have effectively used their running attack to control the game.

Plus, edge rushers are another area that may need to be addressed. D.J. Wonnum suffered a quad injury and Hunter could leave in the offseason. Even with Hunter's great play, the team overall struggled at pressuring the quarterback.

The Vikings may look to draft one of these positions with the first-round pick (if they don't go for a QB) or their second-round pick at 42nd overall.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to questions surrounding the Vikings' offseason and the team's future outlook. For example, there was a lot of criticism over playcalling during the 2023 season — will head coach Kevin O'Connell give up playcalling? Will veteran safety Harrison Smith return, leave or retire? Many of these questions will hopefully be answered soon. Stay tuned to WCCO.com for the latest Vikings news.