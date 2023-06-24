Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

WCCO Saturday Morning links: June 24, 2023

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 23, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 23, 2023 01:25

Here are links to topics Esme Murphy and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.

Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam

Devil's Advocate

Wayzata Art Experience

Devil's Advocate recipes

Lavender Haze

Tasting Notes: 
Citrus, Floral, Strawberry. Sweet but not too sweet.
 
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Empress 1908 Gin
.50 oz Indoggo Strawberry Gin
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.75 oz House Made Lavender Simple Syrup
 Dry ice

Look What You Made Me Do
Tasting Notes:
Tropical, Minty, Lime. Everything you want to feel good. 
 
Ingredients:
1.25oz Bacardi Limon
.25 oz Blue Curacao
1 oz House Made Simple Syrup
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 sprigs Mint 

Delicate
Tasting Notes: 
Silky, Citrus, Warm. Tough meets sweet.
 
Ingredients:
1.25 oz 4 Roses Bourbon
.75 oz House Simple Syrup
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.25 oz Egg Whites
.25 oz Cabernet Sauvignon
1 Filthy Cherry 

First published on June 24, 2023 / 7:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.