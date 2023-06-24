WCCO Saturday Morning links: June 24, 2023
Here are links to topics Esme Murphy and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.
Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam
Devil's Advocate recipes
Lavender Haze
Tasting Notes:
Citrus, Floral, Strawberry. Sweet but not too sweet.
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Empress 1908 Gin
.50 oz Indoggo Strawberry Gin
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.75 oz House Made Lavender Simple Syrup
Dry ice
Look What You Made Me Do
Tasting Notes:
Tropical, Minty, Lime. Everything you want to feel good.
Ingredients:
1.25oz Bacardi Limon
.25 oz Blue Curacao
1 oz House Made Simple Syrup
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 sprigs Mint
Delicate
Tasting Notes:
Silky, Citrus, Warm. Tough meets sweet.
Ingredients:
1.25 oz 4 Roses Bourbon
.75 oz House Simple Syrup
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.25 oz Egg Whites
.25 oz Cabernet Sauvignon
1 Filthy Cherry
