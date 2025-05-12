WCCO launches daily news podcast "4 Things to Know"

Starting Monday, Minnesotans have a new way to stay connected to news that is impacting them.

WCCO is proud to launch "4 Things to Know," a quick, daily news podcast delivering the most important stories across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Hosted by Maria Lisignoli and Johnny Kahner, the podcast is for busy listeners who want trusted news on the go.

Each weekday afternoon during drive time, you'll hear the top four stories of the day. You'll also hear from WCCO's reporters from across the state. "4 Things to Know" will inform you on what's going on in your community and do it quickly.

We'll also have a NEXT Weather meteorologist break down your evening forecast and what the morning will bring.

Then, a Minnesota sports discussion, and a fun bright spot to keep you connected to your community to end the show.

Wherever you are, "4 Things to Know" will keep you in the know.

How to listen

Listen wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

Meet the hosts

Maria Lisignoli and Johnny Kahner WCCO

Lisignoli is an anchor at WCCO. She covers breaking news as it happens on the Live Desk. She began at WCCO in 2024.

She has worked in news across the Midwest, starting in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2017 and then in Madison, Wisconsin, before moving back home.

She loves to visit the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre and go on Lake Minnetonka.

Kahner has been a digital content producer at WCCO since 2022, and works with Lisignoli on the Live Desk.

He is a Minnesota sports fan and enjoys golfing in his free time. His favorite place to visit in Minnesota is the Boundary Waters.