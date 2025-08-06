Watch CBS News
WCCO to premiere new sports podcast "Kickoff Countdown with Mike Max"

WCCO's launcing new sports podcast "Kickoff Countdown" hosted by Mike Max
Football season is here and WCCO is bringing you a new show to get you ready for gameday.  

Every week starting Thursday, Mike Max will preview the matchups that matter that weekend.

We'll see what's on the Vikings' to-do list, and we might give the Packers a mention, too. The Gophers are fighting in the new, reconfigured Big 10, and so are the Badgers. Plus, we will spotlight the local college front.

We'll go behind the headlines with stories you won't get anywhere else, sitting down with Cris Carter, Jim Nantz, Dave Winfield and more.

This is your ticket to action and insights all season long.

How to listen

Listen wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop Friday morning after airing on the 10 p.m. news the night before.

