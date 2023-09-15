Wayzata football's Jack Simon has cancer on the run, and a delicious new ice cream flavor

With cancer in remission, Wayzata's Jack Simon is back on football field

WAYZATA, Minn. — The captain of a Minnesota high school football team has made an incredible comeback.

Wayzata senior captain Jack Simon started Thursday night in their game against Shakopee, after battling Stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma. The cancer is now in remission.

"It's awesome just being out there every day, being with the guys, not having to worry about my health," Simon said. "It's a lot less anxiety than last year."

Wayzata Coach Lambert Brown says he feels lucky to get to coach Simon.

Now, Simon is raising money for cancer research through a collaboration with a Plymouth ice cream shop.

Honey and Mackie's worked with Simon to develop a new flavor called Cap'n Jack Crunch.

"I had a lot of input," Simon said. "They asked what my favorite types of food were. I said cereal, and then we decided on Cap'n Crunch."

Jack Simon WCCO

Kelly Brown Real Estate Group is donating a dollar to Wayzata's Tackle Cancer fundraiser for every scoop sold.

"He could've easily said, 'You know what, this is tough,' and 'Why me?' And instead put his focus on helping other people and raising awareness," Brown said.

Suzanne Varecka, the owner of Honey and Mackie's, has a personal connection to Simon, too. Her son is Wayzata's quarterback and Simon's fellow captain.

"[Jack] is passionate about his cause, which is cancer and football," Varecka said.

So far more than 1,000 scoops of the Cap'n Jack flavor have been sold.

"Turning this horrible thing into something bigger than myself, it's been awesome seeing the community kind of rally behind me," Simon said.

You can grab a scoop of your own at Honey and Mackie's until Oct. 8.