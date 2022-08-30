Watch CBS News
WATCH: Massive light flashes captured from airplane near MSP Airport during Saturday storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stunning video was recently captured from a flight traveling into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

During Saturday evening's storms, passenger Jonah Martinez recorded video of massive light flashes coming from the northwestern suburbs.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer recently gave his thoughts on the light show.

"Those flashes, I would surmise, are arcing on the power lines as they are failing. I think that's because of the high winds and possibly those five EF-0 tornadoes that touched down in the southeastern part of the Twin Cities," Shaffer said.

Damage included downed trees, but there were no reported injuries from any of the evening's tornadoes.

