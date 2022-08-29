NWS: Several EF0 tornadoes moved through Twin Cities Saturday evening

APPLE VALLEY, Minn – The National Weather Service says multiple EF0 tornadoes touched down in southern Ramsey County and Dakota County amid Saturday evening's bout of severe weather.

One tornado, with a wind speed near 75 mph, "tracked from southwest of I-94 and Highway 10 & Highway 61," according to the NWS.

The tornado moved near Harding High School on St. Paul's east side, and ended its journey near Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood. The tornado's path was more than three miles in length.

Officials also say four EF0 tornadoes -- with max wind speeds between 75-85 mph -- moved through Dakota County Saturday evening.

The first one was in Burnsville, which snapped several trees "from the south side of Crystal Lake to near Crystal Beach."

The second moved through Apple Valley, uprooting "several large trees...near Cedar and 127th Street." Falling trees also caused some structure damage.

The third tornado struck an area in Eagan near Duckwood Drive and Lexington Avenue.

And the fourth confirmed tornado snapped and uprooted several large trees from Thompson Avenue "to the west side of Highway 52."

More damage from inside the same park. Most of the damage we’ve seen here in Apple Valley is between highway 77 and the Minnesota Zoo. @wcco #wcco pic.twitter.com/m9Fbr8seNI — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) August 28, 2022

WCCO spoke with several Apple Valley residents about their harrowing Saturday night. Beatrice Grant lives in an apartment complex that sustained damage after a tall tree toppled into its second and third floors.

"I'm just thinking that everybody was safe. That everyone was safe at the moment," Grant said. "I prayed to the Lord. I said Lord, give us the strength to get through this here ... it was just horrifying."

In a nearby mobile home community, trees fell on each side of Anna Leonard's home.

"We heard the tornado warning and were like 'OK, we should go to the bathroom,'" Leonard said. "[I thought] my house is gonna blow away [laughs]! That's literally what I was thinking. I was so worried."

This is the view from inside a mobile home community right across the street. Again, no reported injuries. Plenty of cleanup ready to happen. @wcco #wcco pic.twitter.com/C2p7bobSP5 — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) August 28, 2022

"I've never seen this in this area. I've been living here for 10 years and I've never seen that," said Juan Lacama, who lives in the same neighborhood. "I don't have words to explain this ... there's no words to say."

"I'm hoping this never happens again," said Lynnae Evans, who recorded portions of the storm moving through Saturday. "I'm praying to God that this will never happen here ever again."

There were no reported injuries from any of the evening's tornadoes.