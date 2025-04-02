Watch CBS News
No injuries reported after partial building collapse in southern Minnesota

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Partial building collapse displaces residents in Waseca
Partial building collapse displaces residents in Waseca 00:22

Police in southern Minnesota say no people were hurt when a building partially collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Waseca Police Department says officers responded to a partial building collapse at 113 South State St. 

It is not clear what caused the collapse, but Waseca police say a structural engineer and city building inspector evaluated the building. A long-term plan will be made in the following days.

Authorities temporarily closed Highway 13/South State Street to traffic as crews worked to clean up the scene. 

inx-waseca-building-collapse-040225-17-09-1613.jpg
WCCO

Residents of the building will be allowed to retrieve essential items on Wednesday evening, according to police. Residents of nearby buildings will be allowed to return as well.

The American Red Cross is assisting with short-term housing arrangements for displaced residents. Police did not say how many residents were displaced.

