No injuries reported after partial building collapse in southern Minnesota

Police in southern Minnesota say no people were hurt when a building partially collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Waseca Police Department says officers responded to a partial building collapse at 113 South State St.

It is not clear what caused the collapse, but Waseca police say a structural engineer and city building inspector evaluated the building. A long-term plan will be made in the following days.

Authorities temporarily closed Highway 13/South State Street to traffic as crews worked to clean up the scene.

WCCO

Residents of the building will be allowed to retrieve essential items on Wednesday evening, according to police. Residents of nearby buildings will be allowed to return as well.

The American Red Cross is assisting with short-term housing arrangements for displaced residents. Police did not say how many residents were displaced.