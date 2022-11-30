“Now is the time to be big on this”: Walz pushes for more resources for all public schools

“Now is the time to be big on this”: Walz pushes for more resources for all public schools

“Now is the time to be big on this”: Walz pushes for more resources for all public schools

WOODBURY, Minn. – Every year in office, Gov. Tim Walz has proposed massive K-12 spending bills. Every year, his proposals have been shot down by the Republican-led legislature.

But with DFL support this year, things could change.

Walz listened to a serenade from the eighth-grade orchestra of Woodbury's Lake Middle School Tuesday. Talking with students, he said he understands the last few years have been tough for so many reasons, including staffing.

This year, Walz has a rare legislative trifecta. Democrats control the House, Senate and governor's office. Walz for now is not giving out specifics of what he will propose for education, but we can get a clue from a $5 billion bill he proposed last January for education and families.

That proposal called for funding for 6,000 pre-K spots, millions for childcare, and free breakfast and lunch for all students regardless of income. The governor says he is talking about these issues with the new DFL Leadership.

Gov. Tim Walz CBS

"Now is the time to be big on this, to not just tread water, to think about ways that we can provide that security of funding and resources," Walz said.

At a roundtable with students and in discussions with educators, Walz says he wants resources for all public schools increased.

"It really gets hard for school administrators when the money gets tight and the state doesn't fund the way it needs to," he said.

The last time the DFL had a legislative trifecta back in 2014, the legislature passed all-day kindergarten. It was controversial at the time, but is now widely embraced by Minnesota families.

Lake Middle School won the Federal Department of Education Blue Ribbon Award for excellence for addressing achievement gaps in socio-economic groups.