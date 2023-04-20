Walz pushes $240 million proposal to replace lead pipes across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz is making a pitch to provide funding to replace lead pipes across the state.

The governor's proposed budget includes $240 million for the effort. One of the greatest expenses comes from changing the connection from a home to the main pipe.

"This is about making sure we don't end up like Flint, Michigan and don't end up in a situation putting homeowners, children, and the environment at risk," Walz said on Thursday.

St. Paul already has crews working to replace lead pipes. More than one in four homes in the city still have a lead water service line, meaning the toxic metal - which can cause slow development in children - can still get into drinking water.

The Minnesota Department of Health estimates there are about 100,000 water service lines in the state that are draining lead into the drinking water.