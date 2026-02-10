Gov. Walz, on ICE surge, says he expects "days, not weeks and months of this occupation"

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he expects the ongoing Operation Metro Surge immigration enforcement actions in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota to last "days, not weeks and months."

Walz spoke at Malcom Yards, a food hall near the University of Minnesota, where he addressed the real-time economic impacts of the federal enforcement surge in Minnesota, saying there has been catastrophic economic damage in the state.

Walz said the number of federal agents in Minnesota was supposed to be reduced by 700, as outlined by border czar Tom Homan. He added that he has no reason to believe that did not happen, but he has no proof that it has.

As reported earlier by CBS News, less than 14% of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested by ICE in President Trump's first year back in the White House had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses.

Immigration agency heads testify before the House Homeland Security Committee

A pivotal hearing also took place Tuesday in Washington, focusing on the role and conduct of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol in Minneapolis and across the country.

This was the first time since the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti that the heads of ICE, Border Patrol, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services testified before Congress. All three agencies are part of the Department of Homeland Security.

During the hearing, Republicans on the committee questioned agency leaders about the role of protestors antagonizing and threatening agents, as well as the rhetoric and decision-making of local leaders. Democrats on the committee pressed the witnesses about agents' conduct and training.

The agency leaders declined to answer questions about the shootings, citing ongoing investigations. However, they said the situation in Minneapolis has calmed since the arrival of border czar Tom Homan.

"We've seen a de-escalation in protests, so our agents can do their intelligence-driven enforcement operations. Just the other night, local law enforcement arrested 54 protestors and ICE officers didn't have to be engaged," said Todd Lyons, acting ICE director.

Officials at the hearing also shared information about training and the rollout of body cameras for agents.