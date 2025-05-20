Wildfire-stricken Minnesota communities rally as blazes sustain 1 week on

Cool weather has provided a boost to crews fighting the wildfires in northeastern Minnesota. But after more than a week since the fires began, the fight is far from over.

The two largest wildfires — the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires — are still blazing, and St. Louis County is now in a state of emergency and disaster.

St. Louis County is also among several northeastern counties under a red flag warning until Tuesday night due to "strong winds and low humidity levels," according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires finally have some containment — 6% and 40%, respectively — while the Munger Shaw Fire is almost fully contained, according to the Eastern Area Incident Management Team.

Overall, more than 30,000 acres have been scorched in the northland, and more than 150 buildings have been destroyed.

As the two largest fires rage on near Brimson, the community gathered on Monday evening at Aurora-Hoyt Senior High School. With so much uncertainty, it was an opportunity for displaced people and those in evacuation zones to get some clarity.

"On the map they kind of showed us where they're at and how they do things and the progress they've made and the factors that play into that, because to be honest, I had no idea about fires or how you fight them or anything," said Brad Engstrom, of Hoyt Lakes.

Some homeowners evacuated from the Camp House Fire were allowed to return to their properties, but with a warning they may have to leave again.

"Get people to stand in front of the maps, show us where your property's at, talk about what's going on and answer questions directly and try to get them the help that they need," said Micah Bell, of the Eastern Area Incident Management Team.

Meanwhile, businesses up north are banding together to support the hundreds of firefighters putting in long hours. Competitors are even joining forces to help feed crews on the front lines and behind the scenes.

Businesses are joining forces to help feed crews on the front lines and behind the scenes. One market has delivered more than 750 box lunches, while a barbecue restaurant has served 300 firefighters.

"They were looking for caterers to do it. Of course we said yes. I'll be honest, I like started tearing up, it was awesome," said Paul Sapyta, owner of Room at the Table Catering. "They were like, 'No one has ever done this.' And it was really, really cool to hear that and get closer to my competitors."

How you can help

Donations to support relief for Lake County community members can be made online through the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Donations can also be mailed to Head of the Lakes United Way (please note it's for wildfire relief): 314 W. Superior St. #750, Duluth, MN 55802.

Donations to support relief for St. Louis County community members can be made online through the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.