Knife-wielding man police shot inside Walker dollar store charged with assault

A man whom police shot inside a northern Minnesota dollar store on Friday made repeated threats before rushing the officer who fired at him, charges say.

A criminal complaint states 21-year-old Dillon Kloehn entered the Dollar General in Walker around 6:45 p.m., wearing only his boxers and carrying a knife. Police previously said Kloehn was "acting erratically." A witness described him as "acting intoxicated."

Kloehn frightened an employee, then retreated to the back of the store when Walker police officer Kent Cleveland entered the building, according to the complaint.

For several minutes, Kloehn "was in the store throwing things around, charging Officer Cleveland and throwing things at Officer Cleveland," the complaint states. He also allegedly threatened to stab or cut Cleveland multiple times.

Cleveland backed up out of the store, at which point Kloehn said, "I will kill you right f***ing now," before charging the officer, charges allege. Cleveland then shot Kloehn once. Police said his injury was not life-threatening.

Two witnesses, surveillance video and body camera footage helped investigators confirm the account of the incident, according to the complaint.

Kloehn is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree attempted aggravated robbery, fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree assault.

Cleveland was placed on standard administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.