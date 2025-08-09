Walker Police: Man holding a knife shot in the arm after charging at officer, BCA investigating

The Walker Police Department in Minnesota says a person holding a knife is in the hospital after charging at an officer, who in turn shot him on Friday, prompting an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

According to the department, a resident flagged down a Walker, Minnesota police officer just after 6:30 p.m. to report a male who was only wearing boxers and "acting erratically." Nearly simultaneously, the department says a caller reported to the Cass County Sheriff's Office that a male with the same description was in front of a business on Minnesota Avenue and was holding a knife. Additional callers said multiple vehicles, either on or near that street, had punctured tires.

A responding officer found the male, who then ran off, starting a chase. Eventually, the male entered a Dollar General store and threatened to kill all the workers who were there, officials say. The officer who ran after him found the male inside the store, but the suspect then allegedly threw items at, and sprayed bug spray at him.

The officer reportedly gave multiple commands to drop the knife, and that's when the suspect charged, causing the officer to fire a single shot.

The suspect was hit in his left arm, according to the department, which adds the injury isn't believed to be life-threatening, and the shooting was captured on a body camera worn by the officer. The suspect, whose age hasn't been released, was brought to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

Meanwhile, the officer is on leave for the shooting.

The names of both the officer and the suspect are expected to be released at a later time by the BCA.