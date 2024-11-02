Walk raises awareness about genetic cancer risks

A family is using a loss of a loved one as an opportunity to raise awareness about cancer

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — A Minnesota family is using the loss of their loved one to raise awareness about genetic cancer risks. As walkers make their way around Silver Lake Park, Jean Jones is remembering her brother Tom.

"My brother was at the very first walk, helped organize it ," said Jean Jones. "He passed away a month after the walk."

Jones picked up the torch to help organize the "No Stomach for Cancer" Walk after her brother's passing in 2012. His death led other family members to get checked out, and to a shocking discovery.

"All of a sudden within six months we had two family members that came back with positive cancer signs."

A dozen members of Jones' family also had the genetic mutation, putting them at risk and leading them to get gastric bypass surgeries.

But Saturday's walk is to raise awareness of all types of stomach cancers, which the American cancer society says accounts for nearly 27,000 cases each year.

"I'm amazed it's got as big as it has, I'm hoping it gets as big as the breast cancer and ovarian cancer walk. more people know about it, more people can survive from it."

You can find more information information about signs and risk factors for stomach cancer here.