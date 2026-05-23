Volunteers set out to lay flags on every headstone at Fort Snelling National Cemetery

Thousands of Minnesotans are called to action this Memorial Day weekend, stemming from a simple conversation a decade ago.

"We just feel like this is what we're supposed to be doing on Memorial Day," said Jill Cooper, a volunteer with Flags for Fort Snelling.

Over 2,500 volunteers walk the hundreds of acres of Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

"I was on a submarine and having served and lost people, you realize each one of these is a person or two people. These aren't just symbols. These were people," said Sean Wait, volunteer and veteran.

It's an annual tradition recognizing those people who served us.

The tradition began in 2015 with one mastermind who inquired with the cemetery and had a fraction of the volunteers she has now, to help her place the flags.

"For me, it's very humbling, bringing it back to 'this is what matters,'" said Joanne Malmstedt, the President and Founder of Flags for Fort Snelling. "I feel like so much of the younger generations have lost the importance of what all of this means."

Throughout the weekend, volunteers are placing roughly 195,000 flags to cover every headstone at Fort Snelling. Organizers told WCCO they're still looking for those to help them collect the flags on Saturday, May 30.

"It's just really impactful when you look around, and you see and think, how many cemeteries there are around the country," said Wait.

Flags for Fort Snelling is a registered 501C3.

"I don't collect a penny from this. Nobody gets a paycheck from this," said Malmstedt. "Every penny that we receive goes right back to making sure these veterans can be honored and remembered from year to year."

"A promise was made to never forget so we need to make sure that's upheld and remembered," Malmstedt added.

"It's respect," said Cooper.

Malmstedt said she started this after her daughter was confused on the concept of Memorial Day. If interested in donating or helping collect flags next Saturday, Flags for Fort Snelling asks you visit their website for more information.