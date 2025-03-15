Watch CBS News
Violence interrupter in jail days after being shot

A violence interrupter working in Minneapolis is in jail days after he was shot
The city of Minneapolis relies on volunteers known as violence interrupters to help keep the peace in the neighborhood, but Saturday night one of them is in jail — just days after he himself was shot.

A 21 days of peace worker, wrapping up a day of service near 36th and Penn, when he was shot.

"From the wounds I saw from the pictures, the one must have come through the back, then he gets one in the neck, then one in the stomach," said Rev. Jerry McAfee.

Police haven't found the person responsible.

But Friday, the worker himself arrested. Booked on pending charges of reckless endangerment — for shooting back in the moment.

MPD declined to comment Saturday afternoon.

"He's licensed, they know he's hit, the wounds are there that show he's been shot, and he gets arrested," said McAfee.   "He's not a felon, he's a father, he's a husband that's been trying to help.

"If you try to kill me, I'm getting back at you — period. If you try to kill me, I'm getting back at you. If I've got something near me unprovoked, how many people do you know that would not do that? Everybody can sit on the sidelines and say this that and the other, but they weren't out there."

The worker has not been charged. 

