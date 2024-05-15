Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule released: Season opens on the road against New York Giants

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule was released Wednesday night, and they'll open the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.

Other highlights include a matchup in London with the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6, and a game against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

For the preseason, the Vikings will play the Las Vegas Raiders at home and then hit the road to play against the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

The full schedule is below:

Sept. 8 on the road against the New York Giants

Sept. 15 at home against the San Francisco 49ers

Sept. 23 at home against the Houston Texans

Sept. 29 on the road against the Green Bay Packers

Oct. 6 on the road against the New York Jets

Week 6: Bye week

Oct. 20 at home against the Detriot Lions

Oct. 24 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams

Nov. 3 at home against the Indianapolis Colts

Nov. 10 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov. 17 on the road aginst the Tennessee Titans

Nov. 24 on the road against the Chicago Bears

Dec. 1 at home against the Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 8 at home against the Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 16 at home against the Chicago Bears

Dec. 22 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks

TBD on the road against the Detriot Lions

As of now, the Vikings are heading into the 2024 season with one huge unknown: the starting quarterback. The team signed Sam Darnold in free agency after Cousins' departure, but also drafted J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan with the 10th overall pick in April. While the Vikings would likely want McCarthy to sit for a while before starting, fans — and players — could get impatient if the historically underperforming Darnold doesn't impress.

This will be a closely watched season for the Vikings, who went 13-3 and won the NFC North in Kevin O'Connell's first year as head coach, but only won seven games last year amid injuries to Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson.