Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule released: Season opens on the road against New York Giants
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule was released Wednesday night, and they'll open the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
Other highlights include a matchup in London with the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6, and a game against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
For the preseason, the Vikings will play the Las Vegas Raiders at home and then hit the road to play against the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
The full schedule is below:
- Sept. 8 on the road against the New York Giants
- Sept. 15 at home against the San Francisco 49ers
- Sept. 23 at home against the Houston Texans
- Sept. 29 on the road against the Green Bay Packers
- Oct. 6 on the road against the New York Jets
- Week 6: Bye week
- Oct. 20 at home against the Detriot Lions
- Oct. 24 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams
- Nov. 3 at home against the Indianapolis Colts
- Nov. 10 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars
- Nov. 17 on the road aginst the Tennessee Titans
- Nov. 24 on the road against the Chicago Bears
- Dec. 1 at home against the Arizona Cardinals
- Dec. 8 at home against the Atlanta Falcons
- Dec. 16 at home against the Chicago Bears
- Dec. 22 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks
- TBD on the road against the Detriot Lions
As of now, the Vikings are heading into the 2024 season with one huge unknown: the starting quarterback. The team signed Sam Darnold in free agency after Cousins' departure, but also drafted J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan with the 10th overall pick in April. While the Vikings would likely want McCarthy to sit for a while before starting, fans — and players — could get impatient if the historically underperforming Darnold doesn't impress.
This will be a closely watched season for the Vikings, who went 13-3 and won the NFC North in Kevin O'Connell's first year as head coach, but only won seven games last year amid injuries to Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson.