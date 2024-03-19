Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson to star in Netflix's "Receiver" docuseries

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings' superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be featured in Netflix's upcoming "Receiver" docuseries slated for this summer.

The streaming service and NFL announced the show on Tuesday. It's a follow-up to last summer's "Quarterback," where former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was among three QBs featured.

The second installment of the NFL docuseries follows the 2023 season. In addition to Jefferson, the show will feature Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams, Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel and fellow 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 33-10. David Berding / Getty Images

The five pass catchers have a combined 17 Pro Bowl appearances.

"The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the Receiver world after the success of our Quarterback series," Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Sports Gabe Spitzer said in a release. "NFL Films and Omaha Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."

No specific release date for the summer has been announced just yet.

Despite suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out of seven full games in the 2023 season, Jefferson was still able to record more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Jefferson and the Vikings have not agreed on a long-term extension that both sides have said they want — but that could happen this offseason.