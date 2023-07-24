Vikings to offer limited number of single-game tickets Thursday morning

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings fans will have a chance to snag a limited number of single-game tickets this week.

The team announced Monday that tickets for two preseason home games and eight regular season games will go on sale online Thursday at 10 a.m.

Preseason tickets will start at $15, the Vikings said, while regular season games start at $72.

The Vikings report to training camp this week. The first preseason game is Aug. 10 in Seattle against the Seahawks. The season starts Sept. 10 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans who get tickets to that game will get to see the Vikings debut their new throwback uniforms.

The team said 99% of season tickets were renewed this season.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 11:37 AM

