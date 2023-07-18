Vikings unveil long-awaited throwback jerseys

MINNEAPOLIS -- After years of fans calling for them, the Minnesota Vikings finally unveiled throwback jerseys on Tuesday.

The uniform, dubbed the Vikings Classic, is inspired by the team's threads of the 1960s and '70s, according to the team. They feature "a deeper purple and larger, gold-trimmed numbers than the modern jersey, as well as retro sleeve stripes," the Vikings said.

Andy Kenutis

The team will don them during the home opener Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The throwback jerseys are now on sale online and at Vikings Locker Room stores. Adult jerseys start at $129.99, while youth jerseys begin at $89.99.

According to the Gridiron Uniform Database, the Vikings haven't worn throwback jerseys since week three of the 2011 season.