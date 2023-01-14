Watch CBS News
Vikings to get center Bradbury back for playoffs vs. Giants

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury.

Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild card round playoff game Sunday. He fully participated in practices Thursday and Friday.

Austin Schlottman started the first four games in Bradbury's absence until breaking his lower leg, when backup guard Chris Reed took over at center.

The Vikings listed three players as questionable for the Giants game: cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal matter), kickoff returner/running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) and safety Harrison Smith (knee). O'Connell said he expects Smith to play.

