Vikings' schedule set to be released Thursday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- The upcoming NFL season is still months away, but Minnesota Vikings fans won't have to wait long to know the team's schedule.

The NFL is set to announce the full season's slate of games on Thursday at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Report: Joe Kapp, QB who led Vikings to first Super Bowl appearance, dies at 85

The Vikings' opponents were announced previously. At home, they'll play the Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers, Bears, Lions and Packers.

They'll travel to play the Broncos, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Packers and Bengals.

The Vikings will seek to build on the success of head coach Kevin O'Connell's first season, during which they went 13-4 and won the NFC North before being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the New York Giants.