Report: Joe Kapp, QB who led Vikings to first Super Bowl appearance, dies at 85
MINNEAPOLIS -- Joe Kapp, the quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl appearance, has reportedly died.
Citing an email from Kapp's son, the San Francisco Chronicle reports Kapp died on Monday. He was 85 years old.
Kapp played three seasons with the Vikings, amassing a 23-12-3 record. He captained the Vikings to Super Bowl IV, which they lost 23-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kapp belongs to both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. He played college ball at the University of California, Berkeley, leading his team to the Rose Bowl after the 1958 season. Kapp also won a Grey Cup, the Canadian equivalent of the Super Bowl, with the BC Lions in 1964.
READ MORE: Celebration of Bud Grant's life set for May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium
He made the jump to the NFL in 1967 at the age of 29, starting 11 games for the Vikings and going 3-5-3 with 8 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His best season with the team ended in the aforementioned Super Bowl loss. That year, Kapp lost just one regular season game as a starter and threw for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Kapp is tied for the single-game passing touchdowns record. In 1969 against the Baltimore Colts, Kapp threw 7 touchdowns on only 28 completions in a 52-14 victory.
Kapp ended his playing career with the Boston Patriots. His post-NFL career included a lengthy acting résumé, with appearances on "The Six Million Dollar Man," the film "The Longest Yard" and more. Kapp also coached at his alma mater.
for more features.