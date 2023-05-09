Report: Joe Kapp, QB who led Vikings to first Super Bowl appearance, dies at 85

MINNEAPOLIS -- Joe Kapp, the quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl appearance, has reportedly died.

Citing an email from Kapp's son, the San Francisco Chronicle reports Kapp died on Monday. He was 85 years old.

Kapp played three seasons with the Vikings, amassing a 23-12-3 record. He captained the Vikings to Super Bowl IV, which they lost 23-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 22: Quarterback Joe Kapp #11 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball against the Baltimore Colts during an NFL football game at Metropolitan Stadium October 22, 1967 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kapp played for the Vikings from 1967-69. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Kapp belongs to both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. He played college ball at the University of California, Berkeley, leading his team to the Rose Bowl after the 1958 season. Kapp also won a Grey Cup, the Canadian equivalent of the Super Bowl, with the BC Lions in 1964.

He made the jump to the NFL in 1967 at the age of 29, starting 11 games for the Vikings and going 3-5-3 with 8 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His best season with the team ended in the aforementioned Super Bowl loss. That year, Kapp lost just one regular season game as a starter and threw for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Kapp is tied for the single-game passing touchdowns record. In 1969 against the Baltimore Colts, Kapp threw 7 touchdowns on only 28 completions in a 52-14 victory.

Kapp ended his playing career with the Boston Patriots. His post-NFL career included a lengthy acting résumé, with appearances on "The Six Million Dollar Man," the film "The Longest Yard" and more. Kapp also coached at his alma mater.

REST IN POWER, JOE KAPP!✊🏽🏈 It is with great sadness to report the passing tonight of East Salinas’ own NFL Latino Legend #JoeKapp. He grew up in The Alisal & was the 1st and only Chicano to ever play in the Rose Bowl, Super Bowl & Canadian Grey Cup! He was the head coach for UC… pic.twitter.com/3ilAfkZ5d4 — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) May 9, 2023

I'm so sorry to learn of the passing of all-time great Golden Bear Joe Kapp, the only player to quarterback a team to the Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl, head coach during The Play, and a member of the 1959 NCAA MBB championship team. #TheBearWillNotQuit #TheBearWillNotDie pic.twitter.com/58wWcZgkzb — Cal Bears History (@CalBearsHistory) May 9, 2023