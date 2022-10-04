Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine undergoes successful surgery in London

LONDON -- The Minnesota Vikings organization says rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent "successful" surgery in London Tuesday.

According to the team, the surgery was needed to repair a compound fracture he suffered to his lower leg during Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Lewis Cine #6 of the Minnesota Vikings is stretchered from the field after an injury during the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

The surgery was performed by Dr. Aswinkumar (Ash) Vasireddy, who is the lead surgeon of the Orthopedic Trauma Group at Cleveland Clinic London.

"We look forward to welcoming Lewis back to Minnesota to be around his teammates and coaches and begin the rehabilitation process with the Vikings medical staff in the very near future," the Vikings said in a statement.

Cine will stay in London for the initial recovery process. Prior to his surgery, the team said he was in "great spirits."

Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what head coach Kevin O'Connell described as a "very tough moment for our team."

The 22-year-old Cine was born in Haiti and moved to Florida with extended family at age 4. His journey to the NFL brought him through Massachusetts and Texas as a youngster before enrolling at Georgia.