Vikings prove immensely popular in Pro Bowl voting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings may be the league's most discordant team this year.

Despite their 9-2 record -- bolstered mainly by a seven-game win streak earlier this season -- they sport just a +5 point differential, and most advanced analytics say their record is deceptive.

Don't tell the fans that, however. Enthusiasm is approaching dangerous levels, as evinced by recent Pro Bowl voting numbers released by the NFL.

The Vikings lead all teams in total votes, and they have the most-voted for player in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had earned 90,313 votes as of Monday.

Four other Vikings lead their positions in voting: tight end T.J. Hockenson (69,749), kick returner Kene Nwangwu (32,926), long snapper Andrew DePaola (15,556) and special teamer Kris Boyd (16,568).

Fans can participate in Pro Bowl voting online through Dec. 15.

This year, the NFL has retooled the Pro Bowl. Rather than one game featuring the league's fan favorite players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a "week-long celebration of player skills that features a new format spotlighting flag football."