Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads all NFL players in Pro Bowl votes

MINNEAPOLIS -- It doesn't take an elite football mind to recognize Justin Jefferson is among the NFL's biggest stars.

That's proven true as Pro Bowl voting has gotten underway. One week in, the Vikings' star wide receiver has more votes than any other player.

Jefferson leads the pack with 72,403 votes, nearly 3,000 more than second-place player Patrick Mahomes (69,679). Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill round out the top five.

Jefferson, just 23, has quickly become one of the faces of the league because of his stellar on-field play and off-field charisma. He's currently second in the league in receiving yards with 1,093, behind only Hill's 1,148. He's already set several franchise and league receiving records less than three seasons into his career.

This year, the NFL has retooled the Pro Bowl. Rather than one game featuring the league's fan favorite players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a "week-long celebration of player skills that features a new format spotlighting flag football."

You can vote for Jefferson and your other favorite players by clicking here.