Minnesota Vikings will end season with noon game against Green Bay Packers on Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings will wrap up their season at noon on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL revealed the Week 18 schedule on Sunday, and with neither team having much to play for, the NFC North matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium gets the default slot.

The 8-8 Vikings, eliminated from the playoffs weeks ago, will seek to end one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory above .500. A win would guarantee they avoid a last-place finish in the NFC North and potentially affect their draft position.

The Packers are a playoff lock at 9-6-1 and can't climb above the No. 7 seed, so they may rest their starters to preserve them for the postseason.

Though the kickoff time is now known, the Vikings' starting quarterback for the final game remains a mystery. J.J. McCarthy missed Week 17 with a fracture in his hand, and it's unclear yet if he'll be able to return against the Packers. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer got his second career start in McCarthy's stead, completing 9 of 16 passes for 41 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked seven times. The Vikings won 23-10.

In Kevin O'Connell's four seasons as head coach of the Vikings, he's missed the playoffs twice — each time, his starting quarterback has missed multiple games with injury. The two seasons he did make the postseason — 2022 and 2024 — his starter played all 17 games.

The other outstanding question for Minnesota's final game is whether superstar Justin Jefferson will pass the 1,000-yard threshold. Through 16 games of subpar quarterback play, Jefferson has 76 catches for 947 yards, meaning he needs 53 to hit the mark. He's had 53 or more yards in eight games this season. His career low is 1,074 yards, which he had in 2023 when he missed nearly half the season.

You can watch Packer-Vikings on WCCO.