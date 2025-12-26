Despite playoff shutout, Vikings still having fun in late-season wins

After the Minnesota Vikings lost their fourth straight game and were shut out for the first time in 18 years, coach Kevin O'Connell simplified the game plan for the offense — and the focus for the entire team as the calendar turned to December.

The one-week-at-a-time approach — a football coaching classic — has worked well with the Vikings, who have won four consecutive games to bring their record back to .500 at 8-8.

Even if additional victories after elimination from contention for the playoffs affects next season's schedule strength and next year's draft position, there's carryover value — as O'Connell clearly believes — in practicing the art of winning and experiencing the satisfaction that comes with it.

Minnesota's 23-10 victory over Detroit on Thursday, which eliminated the Lions from contention, carried plenty of that — from Harrison Smith spearheading the defense in a six-turnover, five-sack performance, to Jordan Addison racing around the right end for a 65-yard touchdown run, to Will Reichard setting the franchise season record with 11 field goals of 50-plus yards.

The Vikings also swept the Lions, exacting a measure of revenge on a division rival that beat them twice last season to not only keep them winning from the NFC North but taking the top seed in the conference, and finally flustered quarterback Jared Goff after getting carved up by him in recent years.

"Winning in December matters!" O'Connell told the players in his postgame speech posted by the Vikings on social media. "It matters, not only right now in the present, but for many, many more opportunities to come."

By beating the Lions, the Vikings took control of third place in the division. That could create significant differences in their 2026 schedules, with games next year against NFC East, NFC West and AFC South opponents determined by order of 2025 finish.

Finishing third instead of fourth probably will line up home games against the Washington Commanders (4-12) instead of the New York Giants (2-13) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) instead of the Tennessee Titans (3-12). That would also mean a road trip to face either the Seattle Seahawks (12-3), Los Angeles Rams (11-4) or San Francisco 49ers (11-4) instead of the Arizona Cardinals (3-12).

The Vikings, who finish the season at home against Green Bay on Jan. 3 or 4, could wind up with the lowest draft pick of all the non-playoff teams. But none of that matters to them now.

"You can really look inward and say we're building something, even though we're not going to have a chance to play in the postseason this year," O'Connell said in his postgame news conference. "I think there's a lot that can be pulled from this stretch of games that we can build upon."

The pass rush dialed up by defensive coordinator Brian Flores and carried out by Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner and the rest of the defense has been as fierce as ever over the last month.

With starting tackles Christian Darrisaw (knee) and Brian O'Neill (heel) and starting center Ryan Kelly (concussion) all out, the Vikings allowed seven sacks for a whopping 48 yards.

Max Brosmer has made a strong impression with the Vikings as an undrafted rookie, but he clearly is not ready to be a true No. 2 quarterback. With J.J. McCarthy sidelined by a hand injury, Brosmer completed 9 of 16 passes for 51 yards, though going turnover-free was not for nothing.

If this is Smith's final season, the 14th-year safety is sure going out strong. In the last five games, he has 20 tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, two quarterback hits and one sack.

McCarthy's throwing hand, which sustained a hairline fracture last week, has been responding well, O'Connell said. There's still a chance he can recover in time to play in the finale if he's able to grip the ball properly.

The Vikings, who already have shut down four starters for the season, also held out tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and running back Jordan Mason (ankle) against the Lions. O'Neill was able to practice on a limited basis last week and was listed as questionable to play, so he could be on track to return with the extended rest.

3 — That's how many net passing yards the Vikings had against a Detroit defense that ranked 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per play entering the game. According to Sportradar data, that was the fewest net passing yards by a winning team in the NFL since the Texans had minus-5 in a win over the Raiders in 2006. The Texans are the only team in the last 40 years to win a game with less than what the Vikings posted on Thursday.

The Packers have clinched their playoff spot but could still have plenty to play for in Week 18 if they beat Baltimore at home on Saturday and Chicago loses at San Francisco on Sunday. That would keep the Packers alive in the division race, but the Bears will take the NFC North title with one more win and finish by hosting the Lions.

The Vikings will be eager to help Justin Jefferson get the 53 receiving yards he needs to reach the 1,000-yard mark, a milestone he has blown by in each full season he's played. He even hit it in 2023 despite missing seven games to a hamstring injury. Jefferson passed Randy Moss on Thursday for the most receiving yards (8,379) in NFL history over a player's first six years.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Dec. 25, 2025.