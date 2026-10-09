Vikings list wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison as questionable to play Saints

The Minnesota Vikings have listed their top two wide receivers, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, as questionable and ruled out starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Jefferson practiced on a limited basis Friday after missing the previous game against the Miami Dolphins after spraining his ankle Sept. 27 at Tampa Bay. Addison was also a limited participant with a mild hamstring strain he suffered in the game last week.

The Vikings also listed starting right tackle Brian O'Neill as questionable with a knee injury that limited him all week in practice. Darrisaw did not practice this week after entering the concussion protocol during the Miami game, but coach Kevin O'Connell said he was progressing and on track to return to the lineup after the bye week for the game against Indianapolis on Oct. 25.

The Vikings also lost starting left guard Donovan Jackson last weekend to a knee injury that will likely sideline him for at least the rest of the regular season.

The Saints ruled starting linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) and backup edge rusher Anfernee Jennings (knee) out for the second straight game. Neither of them practiced this week.

Starting running back Alvin Kamara (back) and starting safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder) were listed as questionable after limited work in practice on Friday.