Minnesota Vikings beat Miami Dolphins to continue win streak

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Miami Dolphins 15-10 on Sunday.

Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray had 247 yards for zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in another less-than-stellar offensive performance.

Murray's connection with tight end T.J. Hockenson was on point, however, with the pass catcher recording 13 receptions for 119 yards. Hockenson could have had a touchdown in the closing minutes, but chose to slide at the goal line in order to run out the clock.

Minnesota's offensive line is banged up, with both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Donovan Jackson suffering injuries. Darrisaw returned briefly, but left again.

As has been the case all season, the defense and special teams have shined for the Vikings, with kicker Will Reichard putting in the only points with five field goals. Edge rusher Dallas Turner continues to dominate with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Dallas Turner #15 of the Minnesota Vikings pressures Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins as he throws the ball during the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 4, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints next Sunday in an away game. It starts at noon.

This story will be updated.