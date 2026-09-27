Minnesota Vikings beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-16 but lose Jefferson to an ankle injury

Myles Price returned a punt 86 yards for a score, Kyler Murray threw a 41-yard TD pass to Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-16 on Sunday.

It was a costly game for both teams.

Baker Mayfield hurt his thumb on a desperation pass late in the fourth quarter. He was screaming in pain on the ground before walking off and was replaced by rookie Jalon Daniels in the final minute.

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn't return for Minnesota after injuring his right ankle in the first quarter.

The Vikings are 3-0 for the second time in three years. The Buccaneers are 0-3 for the first time since 2014, when they finished 2-14 and got the No. 1 overall draft pick, taking Jameis Winston.

Murray was 15 of 29 for 168 yards with one TD pass and one interception in his first full game with the Vikings. He sustained a concussion in the first quarter of the season opener and Carson Wentz led Minnesota to consecutive wins.

Mayfield hasn't played like a $55 million-a-year quarterback since the Buccaneers gave him a $165 million extension before the season. He was 17 of 34 for 217 yards with one TD and one interception, taking six sacks.

Tampa Bay's woeful offense couldn't do much against coordinator Brian Flores' defense.

Mayfield had an 85-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin Jr. on third-and-30 negated by a holding penalty on Luke Goedeke in the third quarter.

That summed up the offense's struggles.

Mayfield's 14-yard scramble on second-and-9 later was negated by a holding penalty on Payne Durham. But the Bucs got a first down on third-and-29 when Joshua Metellus hit Emeka Egbuka helmet-to-helmet. Again, the offense had to settle for a field goal. Chase McLaughlin's 54-yarder cut it to 17-16.

Will Reichard's 56-yard field goal extended Minnesota's lead to 20-16 with 3:10 remaining. He added a 43-yarder to cap the scoring.

Murray connected with Addison on a deep throw on third-and-8 to give the Vikings a 17-10 lead in the second quarter. Addison beat Jacob Parrish in one-on-one coverage, making a smooth adjustment on the ball.

After A'Shawn Robinson intercepted Murray's pass to set up a first down at the Vikings 22 in the third quarter, the Bucs went nowhere. Bucky Irving ran 3 yards and then dropped a pass. Mayfield got sacked on third down and McLaughlin's 38-yarder cut it to 17-13.

The Buccaneers fell behind 10-0 after just one possession. Following a three-and-out, Price darted up the middle, cut to the right and sprinted down the sideline for his first career touchdown.

Mayfield fired a 40-yard TD pass down the seam to rookie Ted Hurst III to cut it to 10-7.

The Buccaneers had a first down at Minnesota's 7 after Mayfield and Cade Otton connected on a 37-yard pass. But consecutive holding penalties on Cody Mauch and Graham Barton derailed the drive and McLaughlin kicked a 28-yard field goal to tie it.

Brotherly love

Buccaneers left guard Ben Bredeson played against his younger brother, Vikings rookie fullback Max Bredeson. Their older brother, Jack, is the director of player information for the New York Mets. All three went to Michigan.

Injuries

Vikings: Jefferson injured his right ankle when a defender fell on it. He walked to the locker room after watching a couple series. ... P Brett Thorson (hamstring) was inactive. ... CB Charles Demmings left with a hamstring injury.

Buccaneers: Edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (groin) and LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder) were inactive. ... WR Jalen McMillan left in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn't return.

Up next

Vikings: Host Miami next Sunday.

Buccaneers: Host Green Bay next Sunday.