Vikings fans treated to delicious victory at home on Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Vikings fans didn't have to travel far to cheer on their team Thursday night.

U.S. Bank Stadium hosted its first-ever Thanksgiving game, and Minnesotans showed up to celebrate.

"We are celebrating the Vikings, we are celebrating Thanksgiving, we are very thankful for the Vikings," said Rochester resident Hayley Boyum.

A pair of fans dressed in Turkey costumes, with the Vikings logo on their backs, traveled from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to cheer on the Vikings.

"We drove four hours to be here, and we've gone to a game like the last four, five years," said turkey Brandi Ramey. "First Thanksgiving game so we're excited to cheer on our home team at our home stadium."

Some Vikings fans from Oklahoma traded in their horns for turkey hats.

"It was actually my daughter's only request," said Woody Wilson, from Ada, Oklahoma. "When we told her we were going to Minnesota, it was her only request that we wear turkey hats. So Dad said we're gonna look like idiots and come out and wear turkey hats."

Fans tell me they're thankful to cheer on the Vikings every year, but it's especially fun on years like this one, with that 8-2 record to start.

"Vikings having a great year. We don't come out here too often but when we do, we got to, you know, celebrate the team and their 8 and 2 performance," said Matt Tribble, from Pierre, South Dakota.

And while cheering on the Vikings is fun for these fans, they're also making memories with their families to last a lifetime.

"This is the most exciting thing. This is a dream come true for me. Having my girls with me. This is great. It doesn't get any better than this. We're looking for a Vikings win tonight," Wilson said.

And the Vikes didn't disappoint! They beat the Patriots 33-26, and the team is now 9-2.