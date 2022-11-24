Game day updates: Patriots at Vikings on Thanksgiving

Game day updates: Patriots at Vikings on Thanksgivingget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time in franchise history, the Minnesota Vikings are hosting a home game on Thanksgiving.
After a 40-3 drubbing by the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Vikings will aim to prove their 8-2 record isn't a fluke.
Their opponent, the New England Patriots, are coming off an uninspiring, last-second win over the New York Jets. They're 6-4 and in the tightest division race in the league.
The Vikings' division race is significantly less tight. Even after getting tossed by America's Team, they have a four-game lead in the NFC North. With just seven games remaining, they're well-positioned to take the title.
The Patriots will prove to be a stiff test, particularly for Kirk Cousins and the offense. New England's defense is ranked second and fourth in points and yards allowed per game, respectively. The Patriots offense, though, is much less imposing, ranking 20th and 25th in points and yards per game. They also have the league's second-worst red zone offense.
The Turkey Day matchup starts at 7:20 p.m., so there's plenty of time to fit in a post-Thanksgiving dinner nap before kickoff.
Full NFL Thanksgiving slate
There's a full day of football before the Vikings kickoff Thursday night.
A brief history of the Vikings on Thanksgiving
Thursday's matchup marks the ninth Thanksgiving day game in Vikings history.
Minnesota's had good luck on the holiday, going 6-2. Thursday's game will mark the first time the Vikings have played at home on Thanksgiving, and the first time they've played against a team other than the Detroit Lions or Dallas Cowboys.
