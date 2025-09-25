Minnesota Vikings fan biking 370 miles for charity between Dublin and London games

Vikings fan to cycle 370 miles in Ireland for good cause

Many purple faithful are making the trip overseas this weekend, but one fan is going the extra mile.

John MacDonald lives more than 4,000 miles away from Minnesota, but his heart beats purple and gold.

"I started following the Vikings in '09 after watching the championship game against the Saints," MacDonald said.

It was that memorable loss that hooked him.

"I always like to root for the underdog and there's no better underdogs than the Vikings," he said.

MacDonald lives in England and is co-founder and vice president of the UK and Ireland Minnesota Vikings Fan Club. He will be joining tens of thousands of fans in Dublin on Sunday.

"It's going to be an amazing atmosphere. The Irish always put on a good party," he said.

But MacDonald's trip won't stop there. After taking a ferry across the Irish Sea, he plans to bike about 370 miles to Tottenham to catch the Vikings' next game, raising money for the mental health charity, Mind, along the way.

"It's something I felt I had to do," he said. "They're a great charity and it means a lot to me personally, a lot to our members, because there's hardly anyone out there who hasn't been affected by mental health."

His mission is simple.

"Just getting it out there and getting people talking about it," he said.

Macdonald knows it's going to be a challenge.

"I've never done anything like this at all and it is a massive undertaking, I do know that," he said. "I'm going to be averaging about 50 miles a day."

Still, MacDonald is ready, and he's hoping for more than just a successful ride. He's ready to celebrate a Vikings victory over Pittsburgh.

"Very happy to be that team that crushes their dreams and invites them to their first loss over there," he said

Macdonald will be posting updates on their fan club's social media pages all next week.