Minnesota Vikings rule out 3, including Andrew Van Ginkel, for Sunday's game against Falcons

Three Minnesota Vikings players have been ruled out for Sunday night's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw will miss a second straight game as he recovers from a knee injury suffered last season. Starting outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and backup cornerback Jeff Okudah will both be held out with concussions.

Swing tackle Justin Skule will likely start again in Darrisaw's place, while Van Ginkel's absence means more playing time for second-year linebacker Dallas Turner. The Vikings were already thin at the cornerback position before Okudah's injury, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores has been creative with his secondary pieces over the last two seasons.

Safety Harrison Smith was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable. Smith has been recovering from an illness for weeks and missed the first game of the season.

Earlier this week, the Vikings put linebacker Blake Cashman and running back Ty Chandler on injured reserve.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed Thursday's practice due to the birth of his son, but was back on Friday and is set to start Sunday night.