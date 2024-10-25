Extent of Christian Darrisaw's knee injury not yet known

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings fans are anxiously awaiting news Friday on star left tackle Christian Darrisaw's status.

Darrisaw crumpled to the field late in the first half of Thursday's 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after safety Jaylen McCollough landed on Darrisaw's leg. The stalwart tackle limped off the field and headed straight to the locker room. The Vikings ruled him out with a knee injury shortly thereafter, but did not elaborate.

Christian Darrisaw #71 of the Minnesota Vikings is helped off the field in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images

"We'll continue that evaluation here and then on into tomorrow and try to confirm what that is," head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game. "Keeping our fingers crossed that we get some positive news."

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that evaluation will include an MRI. O'Connell will speak to the media again Friday afternoon and may provide an update on Darrisaw's injury.

Darrisaw, 25, has ascended to become one of the league's best tackles since the Vikings drafted him in 2021. Last offseason, the Vikings rewarded him with a massive extension. Despite his elite talent, he has yet to play a full season in the NFL.

Backup tackle David Quessenberry took over for Darrisaw after the injury.

After scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter Thursday, the Vikings' offense struggled much of the rest of the way, managing just six more points on the evening. A late drive that would've given them a chance to tie it was stymied by a controversial Rams safety. Defensive tackle Byron Young grabbed Sam Darnold's face mask on the sack, but the referees did not throw a flag. In a pool report after the game, referee Tra Blake said he and umpire Carl Paganelli — the two officials closest to the play — did not have a clear view.

Due to the Thursday game, the Vikings have an extended break before their next matchup. They'll take on the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 3.