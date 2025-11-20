Vikings' Adam Thielen distributes 200 Thanksgiving meals to St. Paul families

All walks of life lined up at St. Paul City School on Tuesday with the same mission: to provide.

"That's a really big thing, being able to provide," said Maria Stokes, a St. Paul City School teacher.

Two hundred Thanksgiving meals were distributed to this community by Second Harvest Heartland and the Thielen Foundation.

Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen and his family showed up to meet with everyone receiving food and made this moment memorable.

"It's important for us to get in the community and a great opportunity to do that around the holidays," Thielen said.

Each family got a turkey breast and a box filled with 15 fixings. Thielen's kids got involved, too, giving the food directly to the families. It's a moment this football dad hopes will leave a lasting impression on his kids.

"Just letting them know how important it is to give back, especially to the communities that have done so much for us, my wife and I, and obviously, for them," Thielen said.

A large free meal like this goes a long way for mom, Teia Davis.

"That dollar really does make a difference. Saving that extra dollar, a couple dollars, makes a big difference, so I'm grateful," Davis said.

St. Paul City School staff also got to take home a meal. Stokes hopes she can be a role model to her students by standing in line with them.

"It's okay to ask for help and it's okay to not be okay," Stokes said. "So just because they're going through stuff doesn't take away that we're human as well, and we all go through things together."