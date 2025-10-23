Minnesota Vikings activate RB Aaron Jones from IR ahead of Thursday matchup with L.A. Chargers

A dampened Minnesota Vikings offense will seek a spark from a returning offensive weapon when they take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night.

The team announced it has activated running back Aaron Jones from injured reserve. He hasn't played since Week 2, when he suffered a hamstring injury in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones logged the highest rushing total of his career last season, his first in Minnesota. As the offense struggled in the first two weeks of this season, he managed just 46 yards on 13 carries, though he did score a touchdown through the air.

In Jones' absence, offseason trade acquisition Jordan Mason has emerged as a viable bell cow, getting 84 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns. It remains to be seen how the backfield will look with both players healthy.

The Vikings' offense as a whole has been middling this season. Aside from a stellar fourth-quarter comeback against the Chicago Bears, second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy failed to impress in his two starts. After McCarthy suffered an ankle injury against the Falcons, backup QB Carson Wentz has gone 2-2 in four games, completing 66.9% of his passes for 1,072 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell hinted this week that McCarthy is close to returning from his injury. With the Thursday night game this week, the Vikings will have an extended break before their Week 9 tilt in Detroit against the Lions.

To make roster room for Jones, the Vikings waived rookie linebacker Kobe King.