Minnesota Vikings RB Aaron Jones going on injured reserve

Injuries continue to pile up for the Minnesota Vikings, with starting running back Aaron Jones headed to injured reserve.

The team announced the move on Wednesday.

Jones hurt his hamstring in Sunday night's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Through two games this season, he's rushed 13 times for 46 yards and caught a touchdown pass.

Offseason trade acquisition Jordan Mason has looked extremely capable through two games and actually carried the ball more than Jones. He has 24 carries for 98 yards, and will be the bellcow for the minimum four games Jones is out.

Reserve running back and kick returner Ty Chandler is already on IR. Zavier Scott is the only other healthy runner on the roster. The Vikings also signed Cam Akers to the practice squad on Wednesday. Akers, 26, spent parts of the past two seasons in Minnesota.

Jones' injury means the Vikings' offense could now be missing starters at running back, quarterback, left tackle, center and wide receiver.

New QB J.J. McCarthy has been sacked nine times through two games and thrown two touchdowns against three interceptions. He suffered an ankle sprain in the Falcons loss and is expected to miss at least a week. Outside of one quarter, it's been a woeful start for the offense overall, and the current state of the roster could mean a continuation of the struggles.

The Vikings play the Cincinnati Bengals — who will be without starting quarterback Joe Burrow — at noon on Sunday. Carson Wentz will play in McCarthy's stead. Minnesota also signed QB Desmond Ridder to its practice squad on Wednesday.