Vikings' 2023 season schedule released: Here are the main takeaways

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' full 2023 regular season schedule is officially out - and there's plenty to analyze.

The Vikings will open the regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon on Sunday, Sept. 10. The game will air on CBS. The final game will be in Detroit against the Lions, with a date to be determined.

VIKINGS NEWS: Vikings counting on second-year players to provide boost in secondary

Overall, the schedule looks tough. However, it's fitting for a team that won its division and notched a 13-4 record before its early playoff exit.

Here are some main takeaways from the full season schedule.

HOME START, BUT THEN...

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings seemingly get an easy start to the season, facing the Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

While this could be a trap game, on paper Minnesota should pull out a win. It's both at home and on Sunday at noon. This is veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins' wheelhouse. He tends to shine brightest during non-primetime games.

MORE VIKINGS NEWS: Justin Jefferson to stay with Vikings through at least 2024 season

But there's a looming monster around the corner. After the home game, Minnesota will then have to head to Philadelphia to face the powerhouse Eagles in a short week on a Thursday night.

Some may prefer to forget, but the Vikings also faced the Eagles in week 2 of last season. Philly blew out the Vikings 24-7, led by emerging top-tier quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles later made it to the Super Bowl before coming up just short in a high-scoring game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week 2 matchup might be the toughest game on the schedule due to it being an away game on a short week.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS HEAD TO U.S. BANK STADIUM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Getty Images

The Vikings' week 5 matchup is also a contender for the toughest game on the schedule. For the first time, the Vikings will face MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. The teams faced off during the preseason in 2021, but Mahomes did not start.

The only saving grace for Minnesota: home field advantage.

This will be a major test for the Vikings redesigned defense, a squad that may be improving as the weeks go on under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is known for his aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme.

Mahomes is highly mobile and Minnesota will need to keep him contained.

Expect a shootout with both teams having high-octane offenses.

NFC NORTH GAMES SHIFT LATER

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields attempts a pass against the Minnesota Vikings. Getty Images

The Vikings won't face an NFC North foe until week 6 against the Chicago Bears. And it's an away game. Then, there's a week 8 away game against the Green Bay Packers.

Oddly enough, the Vikings face NFC North teams for the last three games straight: Lions, Packers and the Lions again.

VIKINGS NEWS: Vikings' 1st-round pick WR Jordan Addison excited to get to work, learn from Justin Jefferson

Those who schedule the season may be thinking that the Vikings and Lions will be fighting for the NFC North late into the season - making these very interesting games indeed.

LACK OF COLD GAMES, AND IT'S A GOOD THING

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Getty Images

With the possible exception of the week 15 away game against the Cincinnati Bengals, this looks to be a pretty easy schedule just in terms of facing the elements.

It could be dicey in Denver, Colorado on Nov. 19 against the Broncos, too, but otherwise, Minnesota will be in sheltered stadiums during the cold season.

If the Vikings make the playoffs, that's another story. In that case, the team could face a brutal cold game somewhere, but that remains to be seen.

Why is it a good thing? Well, despite being located in the far north, the Vikings' stadium is covered. It's what the team is used to. Plus, the team's offense is extremely pass-friendly. Usually, in cold or snowy games, teams switch to a run-first mentality.

VIKINGS NEWS: Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins says he has to "earn the right" for contract extension

One of the last notably cold games the Vikings played was in Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium, during U.S. Bank Stadium's construction. In that game, Minnesota faced the Seattle Seahawks in temperatures that dipped to -4 degrees. The Vikings lost that game by one point.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Vikings play in five primetime games, tied for second-most in NFL

Week 7 home game against San Francisco 49ers is likely the third-toughest game

Minnesota plays nine games away and eight at home

Only back-to-back home games happen week 16 (Lions) and week 17 (Packers)

That week 17 game against the Packers is on New Year's Eve

The team has a late week 13 bye week, last year's bye was week 7

FULL SCHEDULE BELOW

Sept. 10 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sept. 14 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 24 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 1 on the road against the Carolina Panthers

Oct. 8 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 15 on the road against the Chicago Bears

Oct. 23 at home against the San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 29 on the road against the Green Bay Packers

Nov. 5 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons

Nov. 12 at home against the New Orleans Saints

Nov. 19 on the road against the Denver Broncos

Nov. 27 at home against the Chicago Bears

Week 13: Bye week

Dec. 10 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders

TBD on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals

Dec. 24 at home against the Detriot Lions

Dec. 31 at home against the Green Bay Packers

TBD on the road against the Detroit Lions