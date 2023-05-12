2023 Vikings schedule: Season opens at home against Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings fans, it's time to nail down your record predictions: the team's 2023-2024 schedule has been released.

The Vikings will open the season at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon on Sept. 10.

Their final game will be at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions on a date yet to be determined.

Other notable games include the Chicago Bears on Oct. 15 and Nov. 27, and the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 29 and Dec. 31.

The Vikings will face off with the Super Bowl LVII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Oct. 8. The game will air on CBS.

The full schedule is below:

Sept. 10 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sept. 14 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 24 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 1 on the road against the Carolina Panthers

Oct. 8 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 15 on the road against the Chicago Bears

Oct. 23 at home against the San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 29 on the road against the Green Bay Packers

Nov. 5 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons

Nov. 12 at home against the New Orleans Saints

Nov. 19 on the road against the Denver Broncos

Nov. 27 at home against the Chicago Bears

Dec. 12 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders

TBD on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals

Dec. 24 at home against the Detriot Lions

Dec. 31 at home against the Green Bay Packers

TBD on the road against the Detroit Lions