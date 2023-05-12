2023 Vikings schedule: Season opens at home against Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings fans, it's time to nail down your record predictions: the team's 2023-2024 schedule has been released.
The Vikings will open the season at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon on Sept. 10.
Their final game will be at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions on a date yet to be determined.
READ MORE: Meet the Minnesota Vikings' 2023 draft class
Other notable games include the Chicago Bears on Oct. 15 and Nov. 27, and the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 29 and Dec. 31.
The Vikings will face off with the Super Bowl LVII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Oct. 8. The game will air on CBS.
The full schedule is below:
- Sept. 10 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Sept. 14 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles
- Sept. 24 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers
- Oct. 1 on the road against the Carolina Panthers
- Oct. 8 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs
- Oct. 15 on the road against the Chicago Bears
- Oct. 23 at home against the San Francisco 49ers
- Oct. 29 on the road against the Green Bay Packers
- Nov. 5 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons
- Nov. 12 at home against the New Orleans Saints
- Nov. 19 on the road against the Denver Broncos
- Nov. 27 at home against the Chicago Bears
- Dec. 12 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders
- TBD on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals
- Dec. 24 at home against the Detriot Lions
- Dec. 31 at home against the Green Bay Packers
- TBD on the road against the Detroit Lions
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.