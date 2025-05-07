Vietnam 50 Years Later: Vietnamese veterans reflect on "Black April" 50 years on

For the Vietnamese community, April 30 is known as Black April, or Tháng Tư Đen. It's a day to lament and reflect on the fall of Saigon and of South Vietnam.

In the two decades of conflict, experts estimate as many as 2 million civilians on both sides were killed, along with some 1.1 million North Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters.

The U.S. Military estimates upwards of 250,000 South Vietnamese soldiers also lost their lives in the war. For those who survived, many had to escape as it was no longer safe to stay under communist rule.

Pauleen Le sat down with four Vietnamese veterans who now call Minnesota home: Dr. Tuong Ho Ha, Tam Nguyen, Dieu Tran and Trang Thanh Son.

All four men say the pain they feel today is just as real as it was 50 years ago.

"All of the memories still live in our hearts," said Trang Thanh Son, who served as an infantryman with the Vietnamese Ranger Corp. "They are never forgotten. I still remember the day I joined the war, holding my weapon until the day we had to put our weapons down and surrender. The pain has just gotten stronger and stronger. That pain will live with us forever until the day we die."

"I'm not angry, but I'm really sad," said Dieu Tran, who served in the Vietnamese Armored Cavalry Corp. "I'm sad for (Vietnam), for the destiny of the country. All of the heroic and great leaders of the country were gone. That's why we lost the country. So frankly, that's the truth, and I'm just telling you the truth as an honest soldier."

The 2020 census estimates Minnesota's Vietnamese population is more than 30,000 strong.

Watch Pauleen Le's full interview with Dr. Tuong Ho Ha, Tam Nguyen, Dieu Tran and Trang Thanh Son, presented in Vietnamese with English subtitles.

This story is part of the WCCO documentary "Vietnam 50 Years Later: Reflection on a War that Changed Minnesota," by reporter Pauleen Le and photojournalist Art Phillips.

Watch the full documentary below, or on our YouTube channel.