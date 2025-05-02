Vietnamese veterans reflect on "Black April" 50 years later In this extended interview, WCCO's Pauleen Le sits down with Dr. Tuong Ho Ha, Tam Nguyen, Dieu Tran and Trang Thanh Son — four Vietnamese veterans who now call Minnesota home, and say the pain they feel today is just as real as it was 50 years ago when the Vietnam War ended. This interview is presented in Vietnamese with English subtitles. Watch Le's documentary, "Vietnam 50 Years Later: Reflections on a War that Changed Minnesota," on WCCO.com and on our YouTube channel.