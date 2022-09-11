Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene

By WCCO Staff

Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.

The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene.

It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid.

According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied.

No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation. 

First published on September 11, 2022

