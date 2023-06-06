Watch CBS News
Video: Driver fights trooper near Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – New video shows tense moments for a Minnesota State Patrol trooper Monday morning on the side of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. 

The state patrol says the trooper stopped to help a driver during the morning rush hour near the Lowry Tunnel, but the driver started to fight.  

10p-vo-man-fights-mn-tr-wcco3hrn.jpg
MnDOT

MnDOT cameras show the trooper and driver tussling on the ground. The driver then takes off running into traffic and is nearly struck by passing vehicles. He manages to flag down a car, hop in the passenger side window, and take off.

Investigators are still working to figure out the driver's identity. Nobody was hurt.

